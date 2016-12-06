Late Shows Added for Hari Kondabolu Tonight and Tomorrow at the Triple Door

10 pm shows added for Tues-Wed Dec 6-7 shows at the Triple Door Mindy Tucker

If you were sad when you learned that some of Hari Kondabolu's triumphant three-night run of shows this week at the Triple Door had sold out, dry your eyes. The venue has added late shows tonight and tomorrow night at 10pm. That's in addition to the 7:30pm shows. Two shows a night. Show business. Tonight's 7:30 show is already sold out. HOWEVER: There are still tickets for tonight at 10pm, Wednesday at 7:30, and Wednesday at 10. (Also, while you're there, you might want to try the green beans from Wild Ginger. They are super dope.) In the meantime, you might want to check out this profile from the Portland Mercury's Emily Prado: