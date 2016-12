May Fiona Apple's "Trump's Nuts" Become the Holiday Classic It Deserves to Be

As much as I don't want to picture Trump's nuts in any context at all, including and especially dangling over an open flame, I hope this incisive, funny (and only slightly juvenile) version of "Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire" is sung 'cross the nation for at least the next four years.

We await the impotent Twitter response from the president-elect.