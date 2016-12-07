The Morning News: Ride the Ducks Maker Fined, Former Seahawk Says Men Should "Take the Lead"

Five people died in a crash involving a Ride the Ducks vehicle last year. Kelly O

Ride the Ducks Maker to Pay Up to $1 Million: "The Missouri-based manufacturer of the amphibious Ride the Duck tour vehicle that crashed on Seattle’s Aurora Bridge last year, killing five people, has agreed to pay up to $1 million in civil fines for violating federal safety regulations," the Seattle Times reports.

"You Guys Are Responsible for These Young Ladies." That's what former Seahawk Ricardo Lockette told a group of student athletes at Garfield High School, causing some female students to walk out. When one student said, "I don't need a man in my life to tell me what I can and can't do," Lockette responded in part, "If your daddy wasn't there, you wouldn't be in that chair," KOMO reports.

Pilots for Amazon Contractor to Protest Outside Amazon Headquarters: In a survey, the pilots for Atlas Air Worldwide (who are in the midst of contract negotiations) say they struggle with low pay and a coming pilot shortage. They will demonstrate in South Lake Union today at 10 am.

The Return of Civilian Cops: Thanks to a proposal from Seattle City Council member Mike O'Brien, the Seattle Police Department will hire civilian officers by 2018. In the past, those officers handled neighborhood disputes and walked beats, but the program was cut. The city has yet to determine exactly what the job descriptions for the new officers will be. O'Brien will hold a press conference today to discuss more details about the program.

Local Mumps Outbreak Grows: King County health officials say students who haven't been vaccinated should stay home.

More Snow Expected This Week: The Seattle area could get four inches tomorrow.

Increasing mortgage rates have Seattle buyers rushing to close deals. cdrin/ Shutterstock

A Rush on Homes in Seattle: Local home sales are spiking as mortgage rates increase. "Some buyers are finding out that they can no longer afford the same house they were approved for just months ago," writes Mike Rosenberg at the Seattle Times. "And others who had been kicking the tires are frantically rushing to seal the deal on their new home, fearing interest rates will rise even higher."

What It Was Like to Cover the Election as a Muslim: You've got to read NPR reporter Asma Khalid's account of covering this year's presidential election: "I had become so accustomed during the campaign to the idea that Muslims were seen as un-American that on the day Trump announced his temporary Muslim ban, I didn't even realize it was news."

Jay Inslee Vs. Republicans: The governor hasn't released his budget proposal yet and the legislative session doesn't start until January, but a fight is already brewing between the governor and senate Republicans about pay raises for public employees, including a 19 percent raise for state troopers.

Trump Picks John Kelly to Head Homeland Security: The New York Times reports that Kelly is a retired four-star Marine general who has dismissed human rights concerns about Guantánamo. Kelly's son was killed in Afghanistan.