The Seattle Art and Performance Quarterly Is Out Now!

Ira Glass comes to Benaroya Hall January 29 JESSE MICHENER

The Winter 2016/2017 edition of Seattle Art and Performance, our quarterly guide to arts happenings in Seattle, is on newsstands now! Tucked inside this week's copy of The Stranger, the magazine includes features on the city's film, music, art, and theater scenes:

• Ira Glass, host of NPR's This American Life, brings his one-man show to Benaroya Hall on January 29. He says: "Of course I'll be talking about the election."

• The Academy Awards has faced criticism for excluding black artists. Film critic Charles Mudede makes the case that Barry Jenkins' acclaimed Moonlight is the Oscars' chance to make things right.

• Read our interview with Sherman Alexie, whose podcast A Tiny Sense of Accomplishment is back! Don't miss the live taping at Town Hall on February 17.

• Close out 2016, the saddest year of all time, by watching It's a Wonderful Life, the saddest movie of all time at the Grand Illusion cinema.

• As the new year ushers in Donald Trump era, see Akio Takamori's drawings and sculptures of men apologizing, a series which will be on display at the James Harris Gallery in February.

Find every event happening in Seattle this season on the Things To Do calendar. And for the first time ever, you can scroll, save, and share Things To Do on our free mobile app.