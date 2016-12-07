The Best Things To Do in Seattle This Winter

Oil Pressure Vibrator, Korean artist Geumhyung Jeong confesses her love for an excavator machine. See it this January at On the Boards. In, Korean artist Geumhyung Jeong confesses her love for an excavator machine. See it this January at On the Boards. Gajin Kim

Seattle Art and Performance, our quarterly guide to everything happening in Seattle this winter in the arts, is out on the streets now. In addition to the extensive calendars in the print copy, you can now also find lists of this winter's best events online, including:

The best theater, dance, and comedy, from Woody Sez: The Life and Music of Woody Guthrie to Oil Pressure Vibrator to Sarah Silverman

The best readings and talks, from a conversation with the parents of Trayvon Martin to an evening with Ira Glass

The best festivals, from Freakout Festival to Timbrrr!

The best art shows and events, from Jacob Lawrence's The Migration Series to David Jaewon Oh's Combatants

The best classical music and opera, from The Music of David Bowie with the Seattle Symphony to Katya Kabanova

The best films, from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story to the Noir City film festival

The best jazz concerts, from Branford Marsalis to The Music of A Charlie Brown Christmas

As always, you can find everything happening in Seattle this winter on our Things To Do calendar.