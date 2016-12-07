It's the first Wednesday of the month, which means the silent-reading party is tonight. In a shifting, sliding world, at least we still have the reading party.
You know what it's like at the reading party, right? You've heard this radio segment about the silent-reading party, right?
On piano tonight: Paul Matthew Moore from 6 pm to 8 pm. The rest of us will sit there and read whatever we feel like reading (silently, to ourselves), while Paul plays piano and waiters bring us things.
I'm reading 10:04 by Ben Lerner. And you? What are you reading?
The reading party happens here, it's all ages, and it's free.