Seattle Arts News: Personnel Changes at OtB, PNB, TPS, OMG!

In the arts the administrators come and go. Talking of Michelangelo. ANGELA STERLING

Following Sarah Wilke's move from managing director at On the Boards to the big boss executive director over at Seattle International Film Festival, OtB has shuffled around some of its top brass. Longtime artistic director Lane Czaplinski will maintain his job as artistic director, but he'll also be the CEO now. Betsey Brock used to be called "the director of patron relations," but now she's called "the director of external affairs." They're also currently looking to fill a new position called "director of finance and operations." This trio will comprise OtB's newly conceived "leadership team." So, if you're into arts admin and you know how to raise some money, it looks like OtB is looking for you.

In other news, as of November 30, 2016, executive director Karen Lane is "no longer with" Theatre Puget Sound. In press materials, board president Karen Lund has nothing but good things to say: "We are extremely grateful for the seventeen years of service provided by Karen Lane, and we wish her nothing but success in her future endeavors."

Speaking of departures—okay, the following people are not arts administrators, but they're practically arts institutions in and of themselves. At the end of this season, Pacific Northwest Ballet is waving goodbye to two of its principal dancers: Carrie Imler, whose slo-mo promenade during Tricolore this fall seemed to me to be a triumph of skill and strength; and Batkhurel Bold, who my colleague Jen Graves called a "noble powerhouse" in PNB's Dancing on the Front Porch of Heaven.

Behold the Bold:



And behold the Imler, whose aim is true:



