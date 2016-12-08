Portland to Tax CEOs Who Earn Way More Money Than Their Rank-And-File Employees

No love for greedy CEOs in the city of Portland. Atmosphere1/ shutterstock.com

The tax, which targets " salaries at least 100 times higher than the salary of a median worker ," is supposed to address income inequality caused by what is known as " bonus culture ." The Portland City Council approved the plan, pushed primarily by Commissioner Steve Novick, in a 3-1 vote. This tax is completely original. It is the first of its kind. A tax on the class of people Trump is filling the swamp with. Indeed, we may see cities on the coasts becoming more and more progressive. In the shock of our situation, we see distinctly who and what we are. Right now, there's even a big push in San Francisco to decriminalize prostitution in California . Under normal circumstances, it might not have had a chance; but we do not live in normal times. The president of rural America might be a New Yorker but he does not represent any of our urban values.

One last thing: The CEO tax was inspired by the work of the French economist Thomas Piketty. The words of John Maynard Keynes: "The ideas of economists and political philosophers, both when they are right and when they are wrong, are more powerful than is commonly understood. Indeed the world is ruled by little else."