Prog-Rock Icon Greg Lake of King Crimson and Emerson, Lake & Palmer Has Died

Greg Lake possessed perhaps the defnitive prog-rock vocal style: grandiloquent, affecting, and veddy British.

Greg Lake has died. The vocalist and bass player for King Crimson and Emerson, Lake & Palmer, both of whom helped to popularize progressive rock in the '60s and '70s (mostly) without compromising their lofty aesthetics, Lake passed away December 7 after a long battle with cancer. He was 69.

Lake's grandiloquent, soothing voice contributed to making the first two King Crimson LPs—In the Court of the Crimson King and In the Wake of Poseidon—landmarks of richly textured, cerebral prog rock that still get much play in the homes of people with higher-than-average IQs. The eternally exciting "21st Century Schizoid Man"—which should be humanity's anthem until further notice—was sampled in Kanye West's 2010 track "Power".

Lake left Crimson in 1970 to found ELP with Keith Emerson and Carl Palmer, a moved that lead to much greater commercial success than that of his previous group. While ELP have drawn knee-jerk disdain from prog-haters for decades, their catalog abounds with complex, beautiful, and at times demonically brilliant compositions. It may take a long attention span and an appreciation for classical-music flourishes ramrodded into a stadium-rock framework to enjoy, but the effort is worth it.

In his last years, Lake toured often under the "Songs of a Lifetime" rubric, recasting his phenomenal work with Crimson, ELP, and in his solo career while supplementing the music with storytelling and Q&A sessions about his wild ride in the prog-rock trenches during the genre's zenith of popularity and creativity. At Lake's peak, his voice, musicianship, and compositional prowess were all damn near definitive. Prog rock has lost another MVP.

Former ELP band mate Carl Palmer eulogized Lake on his website.

It is with great sadness that I must now say goodbye to my friend and fellow band-mate, Greg Lake. Greg's soaring voice and skill as a musician will be remembered by all who knew his music and recordings made with ELP and King Crimson. I have fond memories of those great years we had in the 1970s and many memorable shows we performed together. Having lost Keith [Emerson] this year as well, has made this particularly hard for all of us. As Greg sang at the end of Pictures At An Exhibition, "death is life." His music can now live forever in the hearts of all who loved him.