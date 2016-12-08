Carpool Karaoke with Madonna Seems Great Until She Makes Fun of Your Outfit

Singing along to Madonna in your car is pure joy. Singing along to Madonna in your car with Madonna in the car seems like it would be a joy so pure as to be invisible, untouchable. You couldn't put your finger on it exactly, but you would feel, suddenly, more connected to the universe. At peace with yourself. Free.

But, as we found out on last night's Carpool Karaoke with James Corden, singing along to Madonna sans Madonna means that you don't have to deal with Madonna flouting seatbelt laws and negging on your shirt. But, having Madonna there means you also have Madonna to vogue with you, gossip about seducing Michael Jackson (with Chardonnay!), and entertain you by doing the splits out the window. Which is the better experience depends on how closely you connect your self-esteem to your "very Seattle 1990s" red flannel, which, make no mistake, Madonna hates.