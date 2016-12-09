At last, one actual thing to be excited about: The indescribably great PJ Harvey will play Seattle on Friday, May 5 of next year at WaMu Theater. It'll be her first show here since 2009 (is that really possible?). Tickets go on sale at 10am. Yesterday's snowfall will last longer than they will. Some people didn't love her most recent album, The Hope Six Demolition Project. I was not one of them. Regardless, it's PJ fucking Harvey. Miss her at your peril. My proposal—just hear me out—is that we kill our jobs, quit our parents, and follow her around to all the shows on her U.S. tour (dates below). Who's with me?!
April 13 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
April 15 - Montreal, QC @ Metropolis
April 17 - Boston, MA @ House Of Blues
April 20 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
April 21 - Philadelphia, PA @ Fillmore
April 22 - Richmond, VA @ The National
April 24 - Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak
April 27 - Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory
April 28 - Austin, TX @ Stubb's
April 29 - Houston, TX @ Revention
May 2 - Denver, CO @ Fillmore
May 5 - Seattle, WA @ WAMU
May 7 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
May 9 - San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
May 12 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre