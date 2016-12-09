At last, one actual thing to be excited about: The indescribably great PJ Harvey will play Seattle on Friday, May 5 of next year at WaMu Theater. It'll be her first show here since 2009 (is that really possible?). Tickets go on sale at 10am. Yesterday's snowfall will last longer than they will. Some people didn't love her most recent album, The Hope Six Demolition Project. I was not one of them. Regardless, it's PJ fucking Harvey. Miss her at your peril. My proposal—just hear me out—is that we kill our jobs, quit our parents, and follow her around to all the shows on her U.S. tour (dates below). Who's with me?!

April 13 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

April 15 - Montreal, QC @ Metropolis

April 17 - Boston, MA @ House Of Blues

April 20 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

April 21 - Philadelphia, PA @ Fillmore

April 22 - Richmond, VA @ The National

April 24 - Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak

April 27 - Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory

April 28 - Austin, TX @ Stubb's

April 29 - Houston, TX @ Revention

May 2 - Denver, CO @ Fillmore

May 5 - Seattle, WA @ WAMU

May 7 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

May 9 - San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

May 12 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre