Snow started falling on the Seattle area Thursday evening, leaving an inch or so of coverage—much of which has turned to slush this morning. According to the National Weather Service, we didn't just get snow, we got the "fluffy stuff":
At 12 AM, NWS Seattle has 0.8" of snowfall with a water content of just 0.05". Pretty fluffy stuff! #wawx #wasnow
— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) December 9, 2016
Traffic
Traffic is largely unaffected by the snow and no major accidents have been reported, according to King County. Stay cautious on neighborhood roads and keep your eye on SDOT's weather map.
School Delays
Seattle public schools are starting two hours late today. Other districts are facing delays, as well, or closing for the day. For more information on school delays, KOMO has a comprehensive list.
Shelter
For those seeking shelter during snowfall, these locations are open:
Location: Seattle Center Fisher Pavilion, near 2nd & Thomas St. South of Key Arena
Time: 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.
Capacity: 100 beds
Population: Co-Ed Shelter: 18+, no children
Contact for information: (206) 684-0231
King County Administration Building Shelter & 420 4th Ave Shelter
Location: 500 & 420 4th Avenue Downtown Seattle (Between Jefferson and James)
Line up for the shelter in front of the loading dock garage door at the corner of 4th and Jefferson.
Both Admin Shelter & 420 4th Ave open regularly every other night with 50 beds each
Time: 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Capacity: 100 beds in Admin, 50 beds at 420 4th Ave
Population: men (pets welcome at 420 shelter)
Seattle City Hall Shelter
Location: 600 4th Ave
Time: 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Capacity: 81 beds
Population: men & women
Seattle Loves This Stuff
The snow has turned to rain now, so expect slush to pile up around you today. For those who didn't get to dancing in the snow last night, here's what you missed:
❄️ Lots of SNOW coming down at the Convention Center downtown #Seattle. #wasnow #wawx pic.twitter.com/aCypdF65Fq
— Morgan Palmer (@MorganKIRO7) December 9, 2016
Cal Anderson park at midnight #seattlesnow pic.twitter.com/mh1AMmvVpD
— Nick Topper (@TotalyNotASpy) December 9, 2016
Skyline pic with dusting of snow #seattlesnow pic.twitter.com/eQxY30PpyR
— Lance Johnson (@LanceWWU) December 9, 2016