Yep, It Snowed Last Night. Here are Some Updates

View of Cal Anderson Park from The Stranger's office. JF

Snow started falling on the Seattle area Thursday evening, leaving an inch or so of coverage—much of which has turned to slush this morning. According to the National Weather Service, we didn't just get snow, we got the "fluffy stuff":

At 12 AM, NWS Seattle has 0.8" of snowfall with a water content of just 0.05". Pretty fluffy stuff! #wawx #wasnow

— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) December 9, 2016

Traffic

Traffic is largely unaffected by the snow and no major accidents have been reported, according to King County. Stay cautious on neighborhood roads and keep your eye on SDOT's weather map.

School Delays

Seattle public schools are starting two hours late today. Other districts are facing delays, as well, or closing for the day. For more information on school delays, KOMO has a comprehensive list.

Shelter

For those seeking shelter during snowfall, these locations are open:

Location: Seattle Center Fisher Pavilion, near 2nd & Thomas St. South of Key Arena

Time: 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Capacity: 100 beds

Population: Co-Ed Shelter: 18+, no children

Contact for information: (206) 684-0231 King County Administration Building Shelter & 420 4th Ave Shelter Location: 500 & 420 4th Avenue Downtown Seattle (Between Jefferson and James)

Line up for the shelter in front of the loading dock garage door at the corner of 4th and Jefferson.

Both Admin Shelter & 420 4th Ave open regularly every other night with 50 beds each

Time: 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Capacity: 100 beds in Admin, 50 beds at 420 4th Ave

Population: men (pets welcome at 420 shelter) Seattle City Hall Shelter Location: 600 4th Ave

Time: 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Capacity: 81 beds

Population: men & women

Seattle Loves This Stuff

The snow has turned to rain now, so expect slush to pile up around you today. For those who didn't get to dancing in the snow last night, here's what you missed:

See? A park full of happy people and dogs. Because of snow. It's pretty special for us. // Seattle, WA

A photo posted by • Rachel Demy • (@racheldemy) on Dec 8, 2016 at 10:44pm PST



Four seasons of frisbee 🐶❄️

A photo posted by Kara Van Slyck (@karavanslyck) on Dec 9, 2016 at 8:39am PST



Capitol Hill does not believe in normal snowmen.

A photo posted by Marlan Kay (@marlankay) on Dec 9, 2016 at 6:42am PST

