Food News: Cats, Video Games, Pizza, and More Proof That Everything Is Gonna Be Okay

Some of that deep-dish deliciousness at Windy City Pie. Windy City Pie

Windy City Pie Gets a Batch of Seats

Seattle's favorite destination for Chicago-style deep dish slices now has a proper space. They're inside Batch 206 Distillery's Batch Bar, and they have actual seats. No more shady text-message-fueled parking lot exchanges. (Unless Batch is closed, then you still have to do the shady pickup thing.) Dine in hours are 4 pm-10 pm Mon, Wed-Fri, and 12 pm-10 pm Sat-Sun. Carryout is available 11 am-10 pm every day except Tuesday.

Bar Sajor Becomes Copal

Matt Dillon has breathed new life into his long defunct Bar Sajor space with Copal, his new Latin American-ish spot, which is open for lunch and dinner every day except Sunday. Menu items include "grilled Salvadoran cheese, stuffed trout, quesadillas filled with smoked pumpkin, smoked beef tacos" according to Seattle Met. They also report that Taber Turpin will be the chef, which is music to my ears.

I used moonlight at Turpin's erstwhile Olive Way takeaway gem, Tacos Gringos. He is a great dude, I miss him, and I particularly miss his "how the fuck can a thing be this tangy?" goat tacos. Very much looking forward to seeing his culinary talents put to good use at Copal.

Capitol Hill Will Get a Cat Cafe

Of Seattle's three eagerly anticipated cat cafes, only one is actually open, and it's "as depressing as a strip club," according to Rich Smith. However, Neko Cat Cafe has recently secured a letter of intent for a lease on Capitol Hill, reports Eater, meaning that the city core will, at long last, have a place for people who are desperate to drink coffee and frolic with felines. In addition to enjoying beer, wine, coffee, snacks, and cat companionship, you can adopt a cat. I know that sounds like so much fun, but heed my warning: cats are way cuter on the internet.

To wit, I'm a begrudging cat dad and the little furry demon I inherited from an irresponsible roommate is, as I type this, trying to slam my laptop closed with his little demon claw. I'm sitting here trying to do that freelance hustle so I can feed his fat ass and pay the exterminator because he's also lazy, and he's all like, "But can you pet me, tho? How about now? Now? How about if I climb on the keyboard and just lay down? What if I look real cute?" I have half a mind to drop him off in a box at the cat cafe. (Just kidding, I love you, Catticus!)

Raygun Lounge Adds Arcade Games, Espresso, and More Beer

Raygun Lounge, the Hill's favorite game room, is getting a "barcade" makeover, as well as daytime espresso service and some draft beer, reports CHS Blog. They're not exactly remodeling, and they won't be closing, but they'll soon add a bevy of pinball and arcade games, making them a full-blown arcade, not just a tabletop gaming bar with a couple vintage machines.

YAAH Adds Brunch

Young American Ale House will henceforth be referred to as YAAH, per Bethany Jean Clement. Now, when your friends text you and are all like, "Omg wanna get brunch????" you can reply, "Hellz YAAH girl," because us millennials really just want to communicate in acronyms and misspelled curse words. Soon it'll just be a series of emojis and gifs of baby otters.

Anyway, you'll also be able to send that text because YAAH just added weekend brunch. Judging from the quality of the dinner I had there the other night—perfect poutine, a lovely wood-fired kale pesto pizza, and wings that came with the absolute best whipped blue cheese dip ever—brunch will be fire. It'll run the standard 10 am-2 pm Sat-Sun hours.

SLU's Sausage Factory is Closing

The Wurst Place, one of South Lake Union's elder statesmen, is being forced out, they recently announced on Facebook.

"We leave kicking and screaming…we don’t want to go," they wrote in the announcement, noting that the building is being torn down. (It will be replaced by an office tower.) I just wrote a nostalgic column about a business getting torn down and replaced by luxury apartments, so I'm all out of jaded observational humor on that subject, but I'm sure you can fill in the blanks. For now, The Wurst Place is around until February, and reminds its adherents that "the sausages are still charred and juicy as hell, the frites and tots are still crispy and delicious, and the beer is still flowing like Snoqualmie Falls (just not as foamy)."

Go sausage party like it's 1999.