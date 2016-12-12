Moonlight Winning Big Awards and Nominations. Will the Oscars Follow Suit?

Brother to boy in Moonlight A24

Moonlight has received six nominations for the 74th Golden Globe Awards and won two awards at the 22nd Critics' Choice Awards. The Globe's Moonlight nominations matched four of the nine I believe fully deserve Oscar nominations in 2017 (best picture; best supporting actor: Mahershala Ali; best director: Barry Jenkins; best screenplay: Barry Jenkins; best score: Nicholas Britell). The Critics' only matched one of my picks, best supporting actor for Mahershala Ali.

But here is the thing to watch:

Last year, Leonardo DiCaprio swept the awards season by winning best actor at the Critics, Globe, and Oscars for his role in a movie that will be (or already is) forgotten, The Revenant . And Sylvester Stallone almost did the same thing for best supporting actor in the black-directed Creed, but was denied by the Oscars, who gave the statue to some performance not worth of mentioning because no cares about it. Mahershala Ali, who plays a muscle-thick, chain smoking Miami crack dealer who becomes something of a father to a frail black boy, who turns out to be gay and have a crush on him, is on Stallone's path to the Oscars. Let's hope he is nominated and not denied by the Academy.

Last note: Absent from all the awards is, of course, Birth of Nation. No one wants to touch the film with ten foot pole. I wonder why?

