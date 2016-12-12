Moonlight has received six nominations for the 74th Golden Globe Awards and won two awards at the 22nd Critics' Choice Awards. The Globe's Moonlight nominations matched four of the nine I believe fully deserve Oscar nominations in 2017 (best picture; best supporting actor: Mahershala Ali; best director: Barry Jenkins; best screenplay: Barry Jenkins; best score: Nicholas Britell). The Critics' only matched one of my picks, best supporting actor for Mahershala Ali.
But here is the thing to watch:
Last year, Leonardo DiCaprio swept the awards season by winning best actor at the Critics, Globe, and Oscars for his role in a movie that will be (or already is) forgotten, The Revenant . And Sylvester Stallone almost did the same thing for best supporting actor in the black-directed Creed, but was denied by the Oscars, who gave the statue to some performance not worth of mentioning because no cares about it. Mahershala Ali, who plays a muscle-thick, chain smoking Miami crack dealer who becomes something of a father to a frail black boy, who turns out to be gay and have a crush on him, is on Stallone's path to the Oscars. Let's hope he is nominated and not denied by the Academy.
Last note: Absent from all the awards is, of course, Birth of Nation. No one wants to touch the film with ten foot pole. I wonder why?
