Congressional Leaders, aka Republicans, Call for Investigation Into Russian Hacking

NYT:

Senator Mitch McConnell, Republican of Kentucky and the majority leader, said on Monday that he supported congressional investigations of possible Russian cyberattacks to influence the American election, setting up a potential conflict with President-elect Donald J. Trump in the early days of his administration. Mr. McConnell’s support for investigations is a major moment for the Republican-controlled Congress given that Mr. Trump has ridiculed and dismissed the findings of the American intelligence community that the Russians hacked the election.

Trump has been attacking the "intelligence community," and the FBI and CIA are pretty much in open warfare. Paul Ryan, who spent the last couple of days trying to change the subject to tax brackets, is on board with an investigation now too:

Speaker Paul D. Ryan, in a statement, was even more forceful and said he supported an investigation in the House as well. “As I’ve said before, any foreign intervention in our elections is entirely unacceptable. And any intervention by Russia is especially problematic because, under President Putin, Russia has been an aggressor that consistently undermines American interests,” the statement said.

Will GOP leadership use the coming investigation—most of which will be conducted behind closed doors—to bury the story and protect Trump? Or will they use it to rid themselves of the unpredictably awful Trump and install the predictably awful Pence in his place?

Oh, and then there's this:

The investigation, which will be driven by Senator Richard M. Burr, of North Carolina, the chairman of the intelligence committee, and by Senator John McCain, of Arizona, the chairman of the armed services committee, could last for months or more at the start of the new Trump administration.