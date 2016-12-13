Stranger Music Genius Taps the Malady of Sevendials as Seattle's Best New Band

When Stranger Genius Steve Fisk speaks about musical matters, it's wise to pay attention. Yesterday, he declared the Malady of Sevendials to be "the best new band of 2016."

"They have a very beautiful vibe," he said. "Great melody, great sonic construction." He's not wrong.

I first heard about the Malady of Sevendials—who are a group of siblings ranging in age from 13 to 19—early this year from Joel Bergstrom of the local space-rock group Vibragun. I checked out what little material the group had on the web at the time and heard great promise in Mia Natas's gauzy guitar and dulcet, tremulous vocals, Darius Natas's sonorous bass, and Damien Natas's steadfast drums. I made a mental note to keep tabs on Sevendials' developments, but somehow got sidetracked. It wasn't until Fisk's recommendation that I delved deeper into their music.

Sevendials' performance on the TV/web show Band in Seattle proves that shoegaze-rock lovers—especially fans of artists such as Japan's Mono, Cocteau Twins, and Cranes—should all pay closer attention to them. Their songs' ethereal gravity and solemn beauty hint at a band much more experienced and accomplished than you'd expect from a trio of teenagers. With a little seasoning, Sevendials could blossom into the sort of unit that could open for Sigur Rós or Explosions in the Sky in the near future.

Judging from the interviews on Band in Seattle, these Natases seem like grounded, determined, intelligent individuals whose skills are only going to improve as they gain experience. I would love to see them get into the studio with a veteran producer like Fisk, Erik Blood, or Randall Dunn, all of whom could spur them to even greater creative heights.