SL Letter of the Day: Stop pathologizing your husband

Originally posted on October 22, 2014.

My husband recently admitted that he masturbates once a day, sometimes twice. My confusion stems from the fact that we have sex once a day, sometimes twice. We've had problems in the past with him staring at other women (everyone does it, but I do feel discretion in front of a spouse is required) and with him wanting more novelty in bed (watch porn, wear lingerie, use toys). I've always had the higher libido and the more positive attitude toward sex in all of my relationships, but right now, I feel overwhelmed and, honestly, a little put off. I want to feel GGG again, but am having trouble. What do you think? Whence This Feeling?

The guys you were with before you met your husband—all those sex-negative/less-sex-positive guys with their lower-than-yours libidos—did you ever complain about them? Did you ever gripe to friends about always being the one who had to initiate? Did you ever think about writing me a letter asking how to get those guys to be a little more adventurous in bed? And now you're complaining about being with a guy who has a higher libido and who is just as sex-positive as you are? My advice: Stop pathologizing your husband. You probably didn't appreciate it when past partners made you feel like your libido was a problem. Your husband's libido isn't a problem either. If you're not interested in porn, lingerie, or toys, say so. But look on the bright side: You're lucky enough to be with a guy whose libido exceeds your own (for a change!), WTF, so your needs will never be neglected. Yahtzee.