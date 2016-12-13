John Kasich Just Signed Off On A 20-Week Abortion Ban in Ohio, Because We Live in Gilead Now

Ohio Governor John Kasich demonstrating how much he cares about women. mphillips007 / istock

Ohio Governor John Kasich, who is not a moderate or a doctor, today vetoed Ohio's proposed "heartbeat bill," which would have effectively banned abortion altogether by outlawing it at six weeks of pregnancy, when many women don't know they're pregnant. This isn't good news, by the way, just a distraction from Kasich's decision to sign off on another ban on abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy. And because we live in the Republic of Gilead now, the ban includes only one limited exception for the health of the patient—but not for cases of rape or incest, or for fetal abnormalities.

Let's be super-duper fucking clear about this: 20-week bans on abortion are incredibly damaging. Late-term abortions are already rare, and usually occur because a pregnancy is "incompatible with life." So a ban on abortions after 20 weeks forces women to carry unviable pregnancies to term, which, can you even imagine? Twenty-week bans truly represent some of the cruelest government overreach I can think of, and I'm for government overreach most of the time (I WISH my tax dollars funded abortion!).

Get ready for more of this bullshit under cruel joke-elect Donald Trump, who in his debates with Hillary Clinton sounded like a 16-year-old evangelical Christian writing an angry high school op-ed about the dangers of premarital sex ("Rip the baby" is a phrase I would like to power wash from my psyche). But at least the high schooler in this scenario probably comes by their shitty politics honestly. Trump, on the other hand, sounds grimly hilarious espousing Victorian values he clearly doesn't believe apply to himself. Let us not forget: This is a man who seems to leave a trail of sexual assault allegations wherever he goes.

It's enough to make one want to revive the Hatpin Peril. For now, I'm donating to abortion funds, because when I say I wish my tax dollars funded abortion, I mean every word.