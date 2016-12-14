Win New Year's Eve Tickets On The Stranger Things To Do App!

There are more than 150 (and counting!) events on our comprehensive online New Year's Eve calendar, many of which are extravagant, pricey, blowout parties. But if you want free tickets to one of these events, you can enter to win right from our new Stranger Things To Do app!

If you don't already have the free app, download it now from the App Store or Google Play. Once you're on the app, you can enter to win tickets to the Baltic Room NYE 2017, Moisture Festival New Year's Eve Extravaganza, Shine at Kremwerk, or the New Year's Eve Celebration at 88 Keys, all courtesy of Stranger Tickets. No purchase or account creation necessary.

Download the Stranger Things To Do app now!