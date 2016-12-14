The Seattle Sounders won their first MLS cup this year.
The Seattle Sounders won their first MLS cup this year. Malcolm Smith

The Seattle Sounders celebrated Saturday's MLS Cup victory—which Stranger sportsball columnist Spike Friedman called “Totally ludicrous. Absolutely wonderful.”—with a parade through downtown Seattle Tuesday that drew thousands of supporters.

Hit the jump for more photos of the revelry.

Behold: The shiny MLS Cup!
Behold: The shiny MLS Cup! Malcolm Smith

The Sounders are 2016 MLS Cup Champions.
The Sounders are 2016 MLS Cup Champions. Malcolm Smith

Thousands of people rallied in the streets in celebration of the win.
Thousands of people rallied in the streets in celebration of the win. Malcolm Smith

Spotted: The Cascadia flag.
Spotted: The Cascadia flag. Malcolm Smith

Read about THAT SAVE right here
Read about THAT SAVE right here Malcolm Smith

One police officer was reportedly injured by a trolley during the Sounders victory rally. The injuries are said to be non-life threatening.
One police officer was reportedly injured by a trolley during the Sounders' victory rally. The injuries are said to be non-life threatening. Malcolm Smith

Read: The Sounders MLS Cup win made me understand why people get emotional about sports.
Read: The Sounders' MLS Cup win made me understand why people get emotional about sports. Malcolm Smith