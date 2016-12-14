Photos: Thousands Show Up For the Sounders' 2016 MLS Cup Victory Rally
The Seattle Sounders won their first MLS cup this year. Malcolm Smith
The Seattle Sounders celebrated Saturday's MLS Cup victory—which Stranger sportsball columnist Spike Friedman called “Totally ludicrous. Absolutely wonderful.”—with a parade through downtown Seattle Tuesday that drew thousands of supporters.
Hit the jump for more photos of the revelry.
Behold: The shiny MLS Cup! Malcolm Smith
The Sounders are 2016 MLS Cup Champions. Malcolm Smith
Thousands of people rallied in the streets in celebration of the win. Malcolm Smith
Spotted: The Cascadia flag. Malcolm Smith
One police officer was reportedly injured by a trolley during the Sounders' victory rally. The injuries are said to be non-life threatening. Malcolm Smith