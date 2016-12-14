Photos: Thousands Show Up For the Sounders' 2016 MLS Cup Victory Rally

The Seattle Sounders won their first MLS cup this year. Malcolm Smith

The Seattle Sounders celebrated Saturday's MLS Cup victory—which Stranger sportsball columnist Spike Friedman called “Totally ludicrous. Absolutely wonderful.”—with a parade through downtown Seattle Tuesday that drew thousands of supporters.

Hit the jump for more photos of the revelry.

Behold: The shiny MLS Cup! Malcolm Smith

The Sounders are 2016 MLS Cup Champions. Malcolm Smith

Thousands of people rallied in the streets in celebration of the win. Malcolm Smith

Spotted: The Cascadia flag. Malcolm Smith