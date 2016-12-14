When Darth Vader enters Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which is around the middle of the film—my review of which can be found here—he does so in a manner that the Harare English of my teens (a fusion of backward English words with the hippest words in Shona and Afrikaans) would describe as: Nam hit a capone trapping a switch. Yes, he swings his hips like a fashion model on a catwalk. He also appears to be much thinner and more agile than the Darth Vader I first saw in 1977. Indeed, one of the reasons I want to watch to Rogue One again is to verify this switching. And if such is the case, if it is unmistakable, then a bunch of questions will fill my mind. What does it mean? Is this telling us something we never knew about Darth Vader? Who is this Darth Vader? You must imagine that the combination of the switching with the black get up (gloves, boots, helmet, cape) gave him the appearance of a dominatrix. Is this deeper meaning of the switching. The mode of sexuality appropriate to the Empire? We know about sex and the rebels, but little to nothing about Imperial sex.
Enter Darth Vader, the Dominatrix
