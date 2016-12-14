The Star of Fleabag Puts a (Bird) Shitty Twist on "The 12 Days of Christmas”

How well can we ever truly know someone? How long before the love that has taken wing in our hearts collapses under the weight of all the shit another person foists onto us? How many birds can one woman take?

In this satirical take on "The 12 Days of Christmas," that classic holiday tune about over-gifting, Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge tells the tale of a woman with an inconsiderate lover who, unbidden, sends her an avian deluge that grows exponentially each day, without a thought to her sanity, square footage, or plumbing.

