The Morning News: It's Going to Get Colder, After-School Satan Club Has First Meeting in Tacoma

Cars hate fucking freezing weather! Mikadun/ shutterstock.com

You Are Right, It Is Colder Than Usual: Says Cliff Mass, the popular, though sometimes controversial, weatherperson: If you're feeling that it is colder than usual, you are right to feel this way. This kind of freezing weather is not common. Mass: "We are talking about the coldest temperatures in 3-5 years for many locations." He and other weatherpersons are also warning that our little corner of the country will continue to be bleeding cold in the coming days. Even expect temperatures to drop to 20F this weekend. And you know what doesn't like very low temperatures, or any kind of weather that is not mild? Cars. A little snow and ice is all it takes for America's main mode of transportation to become a total mess. At present, a bunch of collisions and spinouts have shutdown a long length of northbound Interstate 5 in Thurston County. The situation in Portland, Oregon is so bad that people are abandoning their cars. Why they got into them in the first place is another question. The weather you mostly see in car ads (clear skies to go with those clear roads) is really the only weather cars want. Urban trains, however, are more flexible. They do just fine in snow and ice. If you are lucky enough to live near Link, the state of the weather in Seattle will be less on your mind.

After-School Satan Club Meets for the First Time at Point Defiance Elementary School in Tacoma: “There’s an increase of Satanism in our country and in our culture,” said one of the protesters standing in front of the elementary school yesterday. And he wasn't talking about Trump. He was talking about the new program for the followers of Satan, God's ultimate adversary. You see, Satan was once one of God's angels, but then he did something bad, was thrown out of the clouds of heaven, and fell down, down, down into a fiery underworld called hell. The whole bizarre business is described in a book, the Bible, that was written long before humans knew about the existence of bacteria, the ur-stuff of real life. About 20 Satanists (kids and parents, who are reported to be protesting Christianity rather than worshiping the Prince of Darkness) came to the first meeting.



Seattle Drivers to Make a Sacrifice on Denny Way for a Metro Bus Lane, Reports Bitter KIRO: This is indeed the kind of language (cars "sacrificed" on the altar of public transportation) that KIRO uses in a post about a project that will convert a lane of Denny Way (between Stewart Street and Fairview Avenue) into a bus-only lane. KIRO, writing with the vexed mood of a wet towel: "Seattle drivers will lose a lane of traffic on Denny Way for the benefit of mass transit." The wet towel continues: "Metro says this will cut the travel time for Route 8 buses by about one minute, 'with minimal impact on traffic, according to our traffic studies.' Route 8 carries about 10,000 riders a day." The project, which is seen by some as a part of the escalating war on cars, will beginning in 2017 and be completed in 2018.

If Your Stolen Car Is Spotted By an SPD Officer, Expect Him/Her To Case It and Put Lives At Risk: But if your bike is stolen, and you even know where it is being sold online, they will do little to nothing for you, man. From the Seattle Bike Blog: "If you rely on police to get your bike back from a known location or online seller, you will often be disappointed by a lack of interest or by a simple lack of available officers...."

Something to Think About:



Safe, convenient, healthy streets for people who walk, bike, use transit. It's all about #MoveEquity. https://t.co/wDkz0gVpzL

— Seattle Greenways (@SNGreenways) December 14, 2016

City of Seattle Cuts Ties With Wells Fargo Over Its Financing of Dakota Access Pipeline: The cut is a big blow, yo. Wells Fargo currently manages Seattle’s "$3 billion operating account, which includes the $30 million biweekly employee payroll." As you contemplate this successful maneuver, watch video portraits from Standing Rock by Genius Award winner Tracy Rector.

Go Back to 1999, and Read This Headline To Any Person: "Trump Didn’t Invite Twitter to Tech CEO Meeting Because Company Refused ‘Crooked Hillary’ Emoji." That headline will make almost no sense to that person at the very end of the 20th century. You would first have to explain to him or her that Donald Trump is now the president-elect—to get an idea of the surprise this revelation will cause, watch the scene in Back To The Future that has the wacky, 1950s scientist (Christopher Lloyd) hearing from the "future boy" (Michael J. Fox) that in the time he comes from, the mid-1980s, Ronald Reagan is the president. Says the wacky scientist dismissively: "Then who's vice president? Jerry Lewis?" Then you have to explain to this poor person that Trump used this micro-blogging platform called Twitter to post his opinions and views on major issues like the economy, military operations, and healthcare reform. As for the emoji, if the person is Japanese, then he/she might barely get it, because emojis first appeared on "Japanese mobile phones in the late 1990s." But our person in the past will certainly wonder what this emotion is: "crooked Hillary."

Why Did One Talent Booker Almost Drop the Phone? Because Trump's people offered lots of cash and even an ambassadorship if they could lock an A-list performer for the inaugural festivities. It seems the cream of the pop world is refusing to participate in an event that will make a racist pussy grabber the president of the United States. TheWrap has the story. TheWrap also received a statement from Trump’s team that "denied offering any ambassadorships." Trump's team did, however, promise that the inauguration would have a bevy of America's best talent.

The Percentage of Americans With an Unfavorable Opinion of Trump: 58 percent. 37 percent think he is just the guy. These numbers came out of "a national survey of 1,502 adults taken Nov. 30-Dec. 5 by the Pew Research Center."

