No Animals Hurt in Woodland Park Zoo Fire

Seattle fire is continuing to fight fire in the attic of nocturnal bldg. Media staging ground Northwest entrance of zoo. pic.twitter.com/Mu8dijgnl0

— Seattle Fire Dept (@SeattleFire) December 15, 2016

Firefighters are working to put out flames at the Woodland Park Zoo. A building that once contained the attraction's nocturnal animals exhibit caught on fire around 3:25 today, according to the Seattle Fire Department. The exhibit was closed in 2010 due to financial problems and the zoo says there were no animals inside the building at the time of the blaze. Visitors have been evacuated and animals in nearby exhibits have been relocated to protect them from the flames and heavy smoke.

Video posted on Facebook by KIRO 7 shows the smoke pouring out a hole in the roof of the building:



BREAKING: A large fire is burning at the Woodland Park Zoo. One person was injured; the extent of their injuries is unknown. Some animals have been transported for their safety & assessment. LIVE: kiro.tv/StreamingNow

WHAT WE KNOW: kiro.tv/WoodlandParkZooFire

Posted by KIRO 7 News on Thursday, December 15, 2016

One person sustained minor burns and reports say that no animals were hurt, though they still, at last check, live in a zoo.