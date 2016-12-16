The Morning News: A Woman Shot to Death in South Seattle, and a 19-Year-Old Elector Defying Trumpism

A woman was fatally shot by a purse snatcher in Rainier Valley last night. Prath/Shutterstock

A Woman Was Fatally Shot During a Purse Snatching: The shooting occurred last night near 39th Ave S and South Warsaw in Rainier Valley. "Witnesses told police that a woman in her 40s was walking in the area when the suspect approached her and attempted to steal her purse," KING 5 reports. "The suspect shot the woman and fled the area." The woman later died at Harborview Medical Center.

A Mount Vernon Police Officer Was Also Shot Last Night: The officer, whose name was not released, was shot in the head, but is still alive and in critical condition. One suspect and two more people were taken into custody after a long standoff between police and the suspected shooter, who was barricaded inside a Mount Vernon home.

A 19-Year-Old Elector Is Defying Trumpism: Her name is Levi Guerra, and she's from a small farming community in Warden, Washington. She casts her vote for our next president in three days, on December 19. For this week's Blabbermouth podcast, Eli interviewed another Hamilton elector from Washington—Bret Chiafolo. Both Chiafolo and Guerra lost their lawsuit for removing fines for "faithless electors" this week.

Three years later, the tunnel still isn't finished. WSDOT

Washington DOT Offers a New Bertha Cost Overrun Estimate: It's $149 million, which is less than the $223 million than the state estimated taxpayers might be on the hook for in July. Then again, the tunnel's contractor, Seattle Tunnel Partners, has sued the state for another $480 million for the project's delay and repair on top of that.

Today the UW Opens a New Tent City for 100 People: The new tent city will be constructed in a parking lot and last until March. “It’s historic, it’s the first time a homeless encampment has been on a publicly funded university,” Sean Smith, a board member of the Seattle Housing and Resource Effort, or SHARE, told KING 5.

And Today in 'Baby Boomers Are Killing Us': According to Gene Balk at the Seattle Times, a third of homes in King County have more than three bedrooms and just one aging couple or a single resident. "If you start counting at the third bedroom, these homes combined contain nearly 200,000 bedrooms with nobody sleeping in them," Balk says. "The number of such homes has increased by nearly 50 percent since 2000, when they made up less than one-quarter of owned homes in the county." The UK has a tax on empty bedrooms that could be rented out to people in a housing crisis. Interesting.

Another Billionaire Bends Over for Trump: This time, it's Bezos. "Jeff Bezos said a gathering of tech titans Wednesday with President-elect Donald J. Trump had been 'very productive,' and that the Amazon.com CEO emphasized to the incoming administration that innovation was key in creating new jobs," the Seattle Times reports.

Safe Consumption Sites in Seattle Are Delayed: "It's true that local politicians have gotten on board with the idea of safe consumption site," Heidi Groover writes. "But, as today's missed deadline reminds, they have yet to offer specifics about where or when they might actually open in Puget Sound."

Postmates: Don't get mad at us, state labor regulators! We're just a tech company! fotoinfot/Shutterstock

State Says Postmates Will Have to Pay Two Years of Workers' Comp to its Washington Carriers: Postmates, of course, "doesn't see itself as a delivery company," KNKX reports. "It says it's a tech company, and its contractors should be considered separate from the business that runs the app."

Hillary Clinton Rises Again: She's come out of the woods to call the Russian hacking of the presidential election an attempt to "undermine our democracy."