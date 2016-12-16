Help Seattle Musician Brock Carleas Fight Lymphoma at Sunset Tavern Benefit Show on December 19

If you're in a charitable mood and are a fan of heartfelt, left-of-center rock and roll, you may want to take note of a benefit show for Seattle guitarist/vocalist Brock Carleas, who is suffering from small lymphatic lymphoma. The show is happening Monday December 19 at the Sunset Tavern. Carleas has played guitar and sung in the solid indie-rock groups Our Mother the Mountain and Dræmhouse. He launched a GoFundMe page on November 30, which so far has brought in about a third of its $3,000 goal.

In a December 12 Facebook post, Carleas described his condition:

The type of lymphoma I have is specifically B cell non hodgkins small lymphatic lymphoma (sll) which is basically the same as cll. Its a chronic disease which would require 5-6 months of chemo that would not cure the disease but would suppress it for an unknown amount of years depending on my reaction. The only curative process is a stem cell transplant with a possible bone marrow transplant (thankfully it's not currently in my bone marrow) and chemo. Been seeing 2 oncologist, an endocrinologist, a physicist, a rheomotogist, a physical therapist, my general physician and a therapist of course. I finally received some medication that should help with nerve pain. Doctors want to wait another month and do more cat scans, blood tests and a bone marrow sample before starting treatment. Definitely feel frustrated by the waiting process but really appreciate all the support I've received and am thankful I can pay for all these bills and can afford to eat some dank kale salads.

The lineup for this Brock Party is strong—Monsterwatch, Nordra, Hotel Vignette, Great Spiders (acoustic), and Psychic Death—and the cause worthy.