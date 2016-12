The Eternal Stupidity of the Trump Christmas

Enjoying a little stupidity during the stupid season. Charles Mudede

It is not possible to disagree with Rich Smith's assertion that Christmas should not be about Donald Trump , and also that Christmas in the urban context emphasizes consumerism. But here is the thing we must begin with: Christmas is stupid. The lights, the bells, the trees, the cards, the laps of Santa—all are just stupid. But that is fine. We need to do stupid things sometimes . With the rural Trumpists, however, stupidity is never on holiday. It is there all through the year. It is not absent from any decision a rural Trump type makes: it saturates the information they consume, their ideas about freedom, their religious beliefs. When we see pretty little lights in the yard of a home in a city like Seattle, we get it: this is a break from all seriousness, from the rigors of the rational. But in a place like Kelso , it is all there is. This relentless stupidity. It goes from the lights in the yard to the ballot box to the people they send to Olympia and D.C.. It's not seasonal; it is a tall and hard to chop evergreen of stupidity.