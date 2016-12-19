The Morning News: Tree Falls On Wedding Party, Toddler Killed in Road Rage, App Turns Trump Into Cats

Tree Falls on Wedding Party and Kills One and Injures Five: This tragedy occurred on Saturday in a park 20 miles east of Los Angeles. A large tree cracked and fell on a wedding happening in a park. Emergency professionals received “multiple 911 calls,” arrived at the park, and found "several members of the large wedding party trapped beneath the tree." One person did not survive. Five were injured. It only took an instant for the wedding to become a mess of broken branches, bones, and blood on the grass. But did this tragedy come out of the blue? Was it just pure bad luck? Only a question of being at the wrong place at the wrong time? To some extent, yes. But we also do not see trees in the way we see ourselves and other animals. We are for the most part in the dark about this form of life, which is profoundly social. Trees are intelligent and have feelings. They do not like to be eaten and like to be with other trees. But we are in the habit of isolating them, because we think this is what they want most—to have room to grow tall and to go it alone in the sun. Nothing could be further from the truth. Indeed, parks may be happy places for humans, but they can be very unhappy places for trees. The same is true with our sidewalks. What must soon be brought to an end is our primitive (and indeed individualistic) view of these gregarious and very chatty creatures. A tree that falls is often a tree that has been sad for a long time.

2016 Is The Year of Public Transit: We now have on one side of Seattle's history, the dark ages of public transportation, which began on April 13, 1941, when the last streetcar of a system that at its peak had over 400 electric cars and nearly 250 miles of track did its rounds in the morning, pulled into a brick structure in Fremont (it's currently the factory for Theo Chocolate), stopped, and was turned off. On the other side, is the renaissance of public transportation, which began on March 16, when the first train arrived at Capitol Hill Station, collected passengers, and then continued to the University of Washington Station. From day one, ridership has "skyrocketed." The leading business newspaper of our region now declares that Link is not only a huge success but is "where the next development booms will be."



The War on Women Still Has No End in Sight: On Sunday, a 24-year-old man in Kent shot and killed a 24-year-old woman he had an argument with, then he shot another woman, and then he shot himself. The other woman survived. The day before, Saturday, a man who threatened to kill his girlfriend, was killed by an officer of the Lynnwood Police Department. Few things are more toxic than our society's attitude toward women and its abundance of guns.



Road Rager Kills Three-Year-Old Boy Christmas Shopping With His Grandmother: Police in Little Rock, Arkansas say a driver walked out of his car and fired a gun at a grandmother's car because "he thought she 'wasn't moving fast enough at a stop sign.'" One of his bullets struck and ultimately killed her thee-year-old grandson. The victims were in the middle of a shopping trip. You would think this was a kind of freak thing, but only a few weeks before another toddler in this area was shot to death in a road rage incident.

There Are Now Less Than 100,000 Giraffes In the World: In 1985 there 163,452. So, as you can see, the situation is getting worse for these and other animals. All of the news stories and documentaries about this crisis have done jack. Why? Because we keep talking about humans (too many of them, too destructive, too disconnected with mother nature), but the problem is not humans; it is capitalism. The belief that will not die or be exposed as false is that the logic of capitalism is the logic of human nature. It is not. Capitalism isn't an instinct; it's learned or imposed. Capitalism, rather than some innate human characteristic, is pushing giraffes and other wild animals to the brink of extinction. Humans are fine with giraffes thriving and doing their thing. The prime mover of capitalism is not.

Another Sign of the Decline of the Centrist Left: A picture of the former leader of UK's Labor Party Ed Miliband was used by NBC News as a stock photo for a story about the flu.



Oddly enough, Blairites blamed the party's hard shift to the left ( Corbynism ), after a crushing defeat to the right in 2015, on Ed Miliband not being centrist enough. What happened to Clinton was a combination of the UK centrist collapse and Brexit.

Today In The Myth of White People Being Left Behind: The talk that's going around and around these days is that white people voted for Trump because Obama failed them. If Obama failed anyone, it was blacks and Hispanics, and still they did not vote for Trump, who will certainly make the lives of working-class whites, blacks, and Hispanics much harder. Somehow blacks and Hispanics saw this fact as clear as a cloudless day, and whites did not.



All Eyes On Electors in Olympia: Electoral College vote takes place at “high noon,” and will be streamed live on TVW. Will something amazing happen? Will Trump's win be thrown into confusion today? An elector explained on Blabbermouth how this might happen.

Mudede Calls For a Truce on Quirkiness After Falling in Love With New Trump/Cat App: That Mudede happens not to be the Registrar General of Zimbabwe (the man who keeps the dictator Robert Mugabe in power with ghost votes); it happens to be me. For years, I have attacked quirkiness from all sides. My own words: "It is a form of art that has a vacuum at its core... It is art spun from pure nothingness like a mindless spider... Quirkiness is beloved by those who want to make art that has no consequences but looks inspirational." The Beacon Hill Library is the essence of all that is wrong with quirkiness. My argument was airtight until I came across a new Google Chrome extension that replaces pictures of Trump with pictures of cats. It is called “Make America Kittens Again.” You can download it here. It is quirky for sure. It may protect my mind from the next four years of presidential rubbish. It does two important things: One, reduces my exposure to Trump's smirks, flag hugging, and all of that nonsense. Two, I can read stories concerning his cabinet picks, his erratic foreign policy, his promised destruction of our social services without the glare of his absurd appearance. I must here admit that quirkiness has saved the day.