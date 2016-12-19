PHOTOS: Hundreds of Santas Take Over Downtown Seattle During SantaCon
Hundreds of Santas infiltrated downtown Seattle Saturday for SantaCon. Ramon Dompor
No matter how many people crab on about it, Christmas whimsy endures. Witness SantaCon, the annual gathering of Claus enthusiasts in downtown Seattle Saturday, one of 383 similar events that take place around the world each December. Santas gather in Westlake Park, march through the streets, spreading joy, etc. as they visit a variety of locations, many of which are bars. (Don't call it a pub crawl though, says the SantaCon Seattle Facebook page, "Every time you call it that, a sugar plum fairy dies!"*)
See photos of the red suits and frivolity after the jump.
The Santas gathered around the Christmas tree in Westlake Park before heading off on their pub crawl. Ramon Dompor
Several Santas sing "Happy Birthday" to Charlie (center) who was celebrating her 7th birthday at Yard House with her family. RAMON DOMPOR
Kells Irish Pub on Post Alley was a major stop on this year's SantaCon pub crawl. Ramon Dompor
Mark Siegrist, 57, makes his way through Kells on a scooter during SantaCon. Ramon Dompor
Santas hugging Santas. RAMON DOMPOR
Josh Romeike, 26, navigates his way through Kells Irish during SantaCon. Ramon Dompor
*Two sugar plum fairies were killed in the making of this post.