PHOTOS: Hundreds of Santas Take Over Downtown Seattle During SantaCon

Hundreds of Santas infiltrated downtown Seattle Saturday for SantaCon. Ramon Dompor

No matter how many people crab on about it, Christmas whimsy endures. Witness SantaCon, the annual gathering of Claus enthusiasts in downtown Seattle Saturday, one of 383 similar events that take place around the world each December. Santas gather in Westlake Park, march through the streets, spreading joy, etc. as they visit a variety of locations, many of which are bars. (Don't call it a pub crawl though, says the SantaCon Seattle Facebook page, "Every time you call it that, a sugar plum fairy dies!"*)

The Santas gathered around the Christmas tree in Westlake Park before heading off on their pub crawl. Ramon Dompor

Several Santas sing "Happy Birthday" to Charlie (center) who was celebrating her 7th birthday at Yard House with her family. RAMON DOMPOR

Kells Irish Pub on Post Alley was a major stop on this year's SantaCon pub crawl. Ramon Dompor

Mark Siegrist, 57, makes his way through Kells on a scooter during SantaCon. Ramon Dompor

Santas hugging Santas. RAMON DOMPOR

Josh Romeike, 26, navigates his way through Kells Irish during SantaCon. Ramon Dompor

*Two sugar plum fairies were killed in the making of this post.