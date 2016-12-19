Mudede Calls For a Truce on Quirkiness After Falling in Love With New Trump/Cat App

ALENA OZEROVA

That Mudede happens not to be the Registrar General of Zimbabwe (the man who keeps the dictator Robert Mugabe in power with ghost votes); it happens to be me. For years, I have attacked quirkiness from all sides. My own words: "It is a form of art that has a vacuum at its core... It is art spun from pure nothingness like a mindless spider... Quirkiness is beloved by those who want to make art that has no consequences but looks inspirational." The Beacon Hill Library is the essence of all that is wrong with quirkiness. My argument was airtight until I came across a new Google Chrome extension that replaces pictures of Trump with pictures of cats. It is called “Make America Kittens Again.” You can download it here. It is quirky for sure. It may protect my mind from the next four years of presidential rubbish. It does two important things: One, reduces my exposure to Trump's smirks, flag hugging, and all of that nonsense. Two, I can read stories concerning his cabinet picks, his erratic dealings with foreign powers, his promised destruction of our social services without being frustrated by the many, the proliferating, the soul-crushing images of his gloud head of hair, his pointless hands, his aggressive eyebrows. I must here admit that quirkiness has saved the day.