Today In The Myth of White People Being Left Behind

Make white America great again? J. Bicking / Shutterstock.com

Wealth inequality has widened along racial, ethnic lines since end of Great Recession https://t.co/KQ3vLGCBdG

— Charles Mudede (@mudede) December 19, 2016

The talk that's going around and around these days is that white people voted for Trump because Obama failed them. If Obama failed anyone, it was blacks and Hispanics, and still they did not vote for Trump, who will certainly make the lives of working-class whites, blacks, and Hispanics much harder. Somehow blacks and Hispanics saw this fact as clear as a cloudless day, and whites did not. Why? Racism clouded the latter's vision.