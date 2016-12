I Hope the Person Who Made this Simulated Battle Between Santa and Penguin Armies Is Okay

So for reasons unknown, someone went to the trouble of making a computer simulation of an epic war between 11,000 penguins and 4,000 Santas. The Santas are armed with two arms and a bludgeoning candy cane. The penguins have flippers for arms and beaks. Soooo... WHO YA GOT?!? Place your bets before watching the video, because otherwise you're going to forget about the bet and spend all your time wondering who would do something like this. HAPPY HOLIDAYS!!