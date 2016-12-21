The Morning News: Washington to Get Millions in Homelessness Funding, State AG Sues Matt Hickey

About 3,000 people sleep unsheltered in Seattle and homelessness is up 7 percent across Washington. City of Seattle

Washington to Get Millions in Federal Dollars for Homelessness: The Department of Housing and Urban Development will provide more than $58 million in grants to health centers, nonprofits, and cities across the state, the Seattle Times reports. Organizations in King County, including the Downtown Emergency Service Center, will get about $34.4 million.

Three Charged in Shooting of Mount Vernon Police Officer: A 44-year-old man and two teenagers have been charged in connection to the shootings, KING 5 reports.

Are You or Have You Ever Been a Member of the Community Health Plan of Washington? Your information may have been exposed in a data breach. The Seattle Times reports that the personal information, including Social Security numbers, of 400,000 current and former members of the Community Health Plan has been exposed but "there’s no evidence yet of any harm to members."

Mayor Ed Murray Says He Won't Take Money or Endorsement from Seattle Police Union: Negotiations are ongoing between the city and the Seattle Police Officers Guild, and Murray is up for reelection next year.

In a statement, @MayorEdMurray says he will not accept donations or political endorsement from the Seattle police unions. pic.twitter.com/GXJiiwPc3H

— David Kroman (@KromanDavid) December 21, 2016



How to Donate to the Family of the Woman Killed in a Recent Purse Snatching: My-Linh "Lily" Nguyen, 45, was shot and killed in south Seattle last week by someone attempting to steal her purse, according to police. The suspect fled the area. Here is a GoFundMe raising money for her family.

According to a new civil lawsuit, Matt Hickey registered two fake identities online in order to lure women into his fake porn audition scam. JASON REDMOND

State Attorney General Sues Matt Hickey Over Alleged Porn "Audition" Scam: The AG's office has filed a civil suit against former tech journalist Matt Hickey, claiming he violated the state's Consumer Protection Act when he allegedly represented himself using a fake online identity and claimed to be part of a porn recruiting business, Sydney Brownstone reports.

State AG Bob Ferguson Says "We Don't Care" If You're a Sex Worker: "We want to help if someone is violating the law," Ferguson told The Stranger. Sydney continues: "When asked how he might respond to people who say that Hickey's alleged victims should have expected such treatment in the sex industry or somehow known better, Ferguson had few words: 'Give me a break,' he said. 'Honestly.'"

ICYMI: Here's Sydney's original piece about Hickey's alleged scam. And here's her followup reporting on women who allege Hickey raped them.

Police Looking for Suspect in Renton Shootout: Police say a fight broke out overnight in the parking lot of a mini mall. A man arrived at Harborview Medical Center early this morning with a gunshot wound and police say the victim matches the description of someone injured in the gunfight, though they are not yet 100 percent certain, KOMO reports.

Activists want the City of Seattle to refuse the permits necessary for King County to build a new juvenile justice center. Ana Sofia Knauf

Anti-Juvie Activists Protest Outside Ed Murray's House: A group of protesters who want the city to deny the necessary permits for the county's new juvenile justice center gathered outside Mayor Ed Murray's house last night. At one point they chanted, "Invest in education not kids' incarceration."

The crowd is staying vigilant out here. Ed Murray still hasn't made an appearance. #NoNewYouthJail pic.twitter.com/AqX2tc86bH

— Ana Sofia Knauf (@asknauf) December 21, 2016



How Many Kids Are Being Held at the Juvenile Detention Center? Ana Sofia Knauf fact-checks the claims of anti-prison activists about how many kids are being held in juvie.

President Obama Indefinitely Blocks Arctic Drilling: Here's why local anti-drilling activists can take some credit for that decision.

Just One Thing About Tom Douglas' Griping: The restauranteur has been making the rounds on local media complaining that he's considering opening a new restaurant outside the city because, as he told KIRO Radio, "I just feel like this particular mayor and this particular city council looks at business in a negative light rather than the traditional positive light." Both KIRO and the conservative Washington Policy Center (referencing an interview with Douglas in the Puget Sound Business Journal) mentioned Seattle's new scheduling rules as an example of the kind of government overreach that's making Douglas want to leave. But guess what? Douglas' restaurants aren't covered by that law. The law covers full-service restaurants only if they have both more than 500 employees and more than 40 locations, exempting Douglas, Ethan Stowell, and other big name local restauranteurs.