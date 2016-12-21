Bill O'Reilly: Abolishing the Electoral College Is The Left Taking Power From Whites

Bill O'Reilly: "The left wants power taken away from the white establishment. They want a profound change in the way America is run. Taking voting power away from the white precincts is the quickest way to do that." B. Franklin/ shutterstock.com

According to Bill O'Reilly, the Electoral College (EC) protects white male voters from the "nation's largest... cities, New York, L.A., Chicago, Houston." Remove it, and officials elected by minorities and women will dominate American politics. And so, the only reason to maintain a system that is obviously undemocratic, that doesn't represent the will of America as a whole—Hillary Clinton beat Trump by nearly 3 million votes—is to privilege white rural voters (who in turn keep the GOP in power). More twisted yet, the justification for the brazen maintenance of white (rural) privilege, by the maintenance of the EC, is because whites are by the fact of their non-color not racists. They are just white. Being white is being white. The left are all racial because they represent the interests of minorities, many of whom live in large American cities. If you are a member of a minority, you are racial because you're not a non-racial American, white. We have entered the age where we can say such dangerous nonsense—whites cant be racist because they are white—with full confidence. Whites, in short, do not vote racially. This justifies voting for a racist like Trump. This way of thinking has entered the mainstream. This is indeed the Breitbart era.