Trump Is Dropping "Drain the Swamp"

That took no time at all. Even before he enters the White House, which Trump is stuffing with billionaires, he, by way of a close ally, Newt Gingrich, has informed his voters that he is done with all that talk about draining swamps (Wall Street elites). Why? "He now says it was cute, but he doesn't want to use it anymore." This is 1984 type shit. What's even more disturbing is that the mainstream is selling this broken promise, and the massive transference of raw political power to the richest people in the US, as cool because its shows Trump's pragmatism, shows that it's business as usually, business as its always been, business for Obama and other presidents. The mainstream media is trying to make Trump's brazen lying, racism, and sexism as the kind of thing all presidents just do.