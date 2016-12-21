Just One Thing About Tom Douglas's Griping...

Robin Layton

From the Morning News digest...

The restauranteur has been making the rounds on local media complaining that he's considering opening a new restaurant outside the city because, as he told KIRO Radio, "I just feel like this particular mayor and this particular city council looks at business in a negative light rather than the traditional positive light." Both KIRO and the conservative Washington Policy Center (referencing an interview with Douglas in the Puget Sound Business Journal) mentioned Seattle's new scheduling rules as an example of the kind of government overreach that's making Douglas want to leave. But guess what? Douglas' restaurants aren't covered by that law. The law covers full-service restaurants only if they have both more than 500 employees and more than 40 locations, exempting Douglas, Ethan Stowell, and other big name local restauranteurs.