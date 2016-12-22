The Morning News: Law Enforcement Officers Booted From Cheesecake Factory for Carrying Guns, Boeing Promises Trump Cheaper Air Force One

From the Tacoma News Tribune : "Do you recognize this bank robber? He walks with a limp". The bank robber in question entered a Columbia Bank branch in Tacoma, and quietly handed a teller a note that demanded money. The teller complied, and the man walked, with a limp, out of the bank. He is described as black, 40 years old, 5 feet 9 to 6 feet, and just under 200 pounds. There is one more important detail: He wore a black leather cap . The kind of brother who wears such a thing is known as a cat, as in: "that cat's cool." The cat, whose time in the sun was the 1970s, was also known for funky walking . The leather hat worn by the Tacoma bank robber goes perfectly with a funky step, which some square will easily confuse with a limp. One wonders if the note said: "Give me bread, and no one will be dead, dig."

Law Enforcement Officers Kicked Out of Cheesecake Factory for Carrying Guns: This is what happened: The officers walked into the Cheesecake Factory at Tacoma Mall, sat at a table, and showed their badges to a Cheesecake Factory manager. Because they are American law enforcement officers, it's normal for them to be packing. The manager apparently did not think in the same way and asked the officers to leave (no guns allowed in the Cheesecake Factory no matter who you are or what you do), and the protectors of the law left without a disturbance. The details of the story can be read here, at KIRO. The reason why it is news is because it's seen by the right as one of the many examples of the left and their liberal ways going too far. As one person said: “It’s kind of given that law enforcement carry firearms.” But it's not a given. It is something that is imposed on us by gun culture.

What to Expect During the Holidays: A spike in accidental shootings. According to the The Associated Press and the USA TODAY Network, the period between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day is dangerous for the owners of guns. The weapon that's supposed to protect the good guy and their loved ones and friends, turns against them and their loved ones and friends, particularly on New Year’s Day. These shootings usually happen in the home of the gun owner.

The Story of a Cat: As a kitten, it was "found in a wood pile in Germany in 2008." The woman who rescued the kitten adopted her and named her Pharfalla. She and the kitten then moved to Switzerland. In 2013, Pharfalla and her owner "flew from Switzerland to Calgary, via Seattle [yes, our city has a small part in the story of this cat]," and settled in McLeese Lake, British Columbia. In June 2014, Pharfalla vanished just like that. She was there one moment; she was not there the next. Last week, she reappeared in Surrey, a neighborhood in the Vancouver area. The distance between where she vanished and where she reappeared is 560 kilometers. No one knows how or why Pharfalla made that journey. “There’s this gap between when she went missing in June to when she turned up here, and nobody but Pharfalla knows what happened in between,” said a person at the animal shelter that identified her. But look at the pic of the cat. Its eyes sing this song: "Nobody knows the trouble I've seen. Nobody knows, but the Jesus of pussies."

The Climate Kids' Case Against the State (and Now the Governor) Will Go to Trial in the New Year: You go, kids. The world is in deep shit, and no one is really doing anything about it. According to the logic of a standard American adult, the young should not be worried about real climate change but, bizarrely, the financial impact of the fictitious national debt.

A Week After the Former CEO of Microsoft, and the Richest Man on Earth, Bill Gates, Likened Trump to JFK: Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg has this to say about the most famous pussy grabber in human history: "Got a lot of respect for him. He's a good man. And he's doing the right thing." This was said after he had a meeting with Trump. Muilenburg also promised to reduce the price of the new Air Force One. Indeed, Boeing is very good at cutting costs. From a recent company memo: "While we have made progress in reducing costs and improving affordability, we will need to do more in 2017. We will need to continue to reduce the size of our workforce next year."

Trump Names Kellyanne Conway Counselor To The President: Trump's supporters claim this to be a victory for the fairer sex. The pussy grabber has given a woman a very important position in his billionaire administration. Here are some of the statements Conway has made in the past...



Kellyanne Conway is a victim-blaming rape apologist. Of course Trump wants to keep her around. pic.twitter.com/6jjuxAhQwq

— Caroline O. (@RVAwonk) December 22, 2016

NYMAG to the Left: Be Civil With Trump Because GOP Was Civil With Obama: Read this and and see the putty that our times can make of even recent history...



[A]ny Democratic activists or legislators who have been contemplating total intransigence would do well to heed Kellyanne Conway’s call for bipartisan comity. Whatever one thinks of Trump, giving him reflexive and unyielding respect — while helping him accomplish his most popular policy goals — is simply good politics. Recall how the Republican Party responded to Barack Obama’s victory in 2008. Instead of forming a “permanent opposition” that would have corroded our democratic institutions, the GOP framed the election of the first black president as a source of pride for all Americans — and then rallied behind that president, to help the nation battle its way back from financial crisis.

Recall how the GOP rallied behind Obama?!? How they helped him end the financial crisis!?! This kind of rewriting of history is not only obnoxious, it's dangerous.

How Should The Left Respond to Trump? The same way the Tea Party responded to Obama, but without the bad business of hanging and burning effigies of the president. Listen to Blabbermouth.