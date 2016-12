Chance the Rapper and Jeremih Release a Surprise Christmas Mixtape

Soundcloud

Chance the Rapper, whose Coloring Book album is one of our favorite moments in music this year, has just released a Christmas mixtape with singer Jeremih.

Called Merry Christmas Lil' Mama, the nine-song project is dedicated to "all the girls back in Chicago for winter break." Listen after the jump.

I joked with a friend that the two musicians should have titled the album "Winter Friends." My joke was ignored until I demanded recognition for it. It's funny, right?