Is it possible for Americans to ever again truly work together? Well, anything is possible, as you'll see from this unusually exciting behind-the-scenes sneaky peek of an SNL set change in action. I suppose I just always figured that SNL was performed on a revolving stage... but as you can see from this cold opening from last weekend's episode, those huge set changes are accomplished by a team of super coordinated tech professionals. NICE TEAMWORK, PEOPLE! (And note to self: Never sit in the front row of an SNL taping.)