Savage Love Letter of the Day: New To America & Ready To Get Laid

I'm a 25-year-old immigrant who recently moved to the USA. For most of my life, I've been an introvert living in a small town and my interactions with girls and women has been limited. I'm not a shy person but my environment has been predominantly filled with males, and culture has been very strict in terms of male-female interaction. I've never been in a relationship and I'm a virgin. Now that I am in the United States, I seek to establish some sort or relationship with women both personally and sexually. I feel I might have delayed interaction for too long. What do I do? Would peers here consider me a loser of some sort for being sexually inexperienced? Is that even a thing? What is a reasonable expectation I should have from women here? Am I even asking the right questions? Newly Arrived Immigrant Very Eager

Welcome to the United States, NAIVE. I'm sorry to say we're not at our best right now. As I'm sure you're aware, being an immigrant and all, we're currently in the process of shitting the bed. I'm afraid there aren't enough Ivanka-Trump-scented-inaugural-souvenir candles to cover the stench.

But despite our newly elected demagogue and his cabinet of xenophobic horrors, real Americans—the majority of us who didn't vote for Orange Julius Caesar—are relatively open-minded and usually pretty excited about meeting different people with diverse life experiences. We have a long history of welcoming immigrants into our communities and our beds. But despite being a pretty vulgar and slutty bunch, we've got our fair share of hang ups and reservations about sex and relationships. We also have our fair share of inexperienced virgins of all ages and genders. So, while 25 might feel old to be a virgin, NAIVE, you're not alone, being inexperienced is nothing to freak out about, and you shouldn't date or fuck anyone who gives you grief about it.

What do I do?

While you can technically meet girls anywhere, NAIVE, the kind of first contacts that lead to dates (and sometimes sex) tend to happen on apps. If you haven't already downloaded Tinder and Bumble (it's like Tinder except girls are in charge), take a moment to do so now. Make a profile that's honest ("I'm new to the US and looking for ____") without being too honest ("I'm a virgin and worried you'll think I'm a huge loser"), respond to some ads, initiate some text/DM exchanges, and set up some dates. While most of the women you'll interact with via dating apps will wanna swap messages before meeting (to make sure you're not a creep), it's best to propose a quick, low-stakes, face-to-face meeting before you've made a huge investment of time in some stranger whose picture you liked.

Would peers here consider me a loser of some sort for being sexually inexperienced? Is that even a thing?

Some would, but they're jerks. Some others might find your inexperience hot or endearing. And some—other inexperienced people (you're not alone)—might find it a relief. Look for people who are into you and don't worry your pretty head about people who aren't.

What is a reasonable expectation I should have from women here?

First, and always bear this in mind: Women, much like the universe itself, don't owe you anything. You have a right to expect honesty and civility in exchange for both. Other than that, you're/they're not entitled to squat.

Since you're 25, NAIVE, you're still fairly young, but you're also basically an adult. You should strive to bring something to the table—ideas, ambitions, charm, abs. No one wants to date someone with nothing to offer. While you may be sexually inexperienced, you have a lifetime of experience—you have a backstory—that's more interesting than average. Start with what you know and have fun exploring the things you don't. If the dates don't go anywhere—and most won't—don't be too hard on yourself. If none of your dates go anywhere, you may be doing something wrong. Ask friends for feedback.

And quickly: You shouldn't expect sex right away (although you might get it right away—you never know). You shouldn't expect sex—or feel entitled to sex—after a certain number of drinks, dates, dinners, or kisses. You should expect to use condoms. When in doubt, ask direct questions ("Can I kiss you?"); always be in doubt. And honesty about feeling awkward due to inexperience is always better than pretending to be something you're not, e.g. pretending to be experienced/pretending not to feel awkward, because she'll sense you're lying about something and wind up feeling awkward around you and unsafe with you.

Am I even asking the right questions?

These were pretty good questions now, NAIVE, but you'll probably have more later. Feel free to write back in again. In the meantime, set up a date or two, be chill, and be confident. And check out the comments—I'm sure the non-assholes among my readers (also the majority) will have some excellent advice for you.