Watch Hound Dog Taylor's Hand's Harrowing "Field Trip" Video

Hound Dog Taylor's Hand: Sharrock till you drop.

The video for the new track "Field Trip" by Seattle jazz-rock trio Hound Dog Taylor's Hand seems like an unintentional metaphor for America under the Trump administration. It's a harrowing plunge down a drain to a sewer main, scored (and scarred) by 102 seconds of primal, over-driven rock and fucking roll. This song zooms down the highway to hell with a ferocity not unlike some of Kinski's later releases.

Also recommended: HDTH's self-titled debut album, out this year on Alan Bishop's Abduction label. As I wrote about Hound Dog Taylor's Hand in The Stranger earlier this year, "HDTH—guitarist Jeffery Taylor, bassist John Seman, and drummer Mark Ostrowski—have found myriad ways to integrate Hendrixian pyrotechnics and tenderness (Jimi was a softy at heart) with Sonny Sharrock–ian and James Blood Ulmer–esque jazz brut. It’s highbrow, high-intensity music that doesn’t neglect the body."