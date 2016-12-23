The Stranger's Most-Read Stories of 2016

Evan El-Amin / Shutterstock.com

1. Dan Savage's unsolicited advice for Hillary Clinton

2. Dan Savage on Jill Stein: Just no.

3. The Stranger's 2016 general election endorsements.

Ana Sofia Knauf

4. A horrible, naked Donald Trump comes to Capitol Hill.

5. Sydney Brownstone's feature "The Audition," on an alleged porn audition scam run by Seattle tech journalist Matt Hickey. Since its publication, Hickey has been charged with multiple counts of rape and is facing a civil lawsuit from the state attorney general.

6. How do you solve the problem of gendered bathrooms? Capitol Hill's Optimism Brewery has the answer.

7. The Annual Seattleites Can't Drive in Snow Film Festival.

8. In February, Erin Pike performed only the women’s parts from the most-produced plays in America, and it was brilliant. Revisit the spectacle.

9. Christopher Frizzelle on the thing he can't stop thinking about in Making a Murderer.

A conceptual rendering of the stage outside CenturyLink Field for the inaugural Upstream Music Fest + Summit, May 11-13, 2017 OURTESY UPSTREAM

10. Paul Allen is bringing a SXSW-style music festival to Seattle's Pioneer Square neighborhood. It's called Upstream Music Festival and kicks off in May 2017.