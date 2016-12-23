The Morning News: Geekwire Tours Amazon's Monument to Late Capitalism, Orca Gets Slammed in the Brain

If you even think of ordering LaCroix at 11 p.m. on Christmas Eve you deserve a dildo made out of coal. wawritto/Shutterstock

Geekwire Wets Itself Over Place We'll All Have to Work in Two Years: Curious about how people's last-minute Christmas gift orders get delivered, Geekwire took a tour inside an Amazon Prime Now "fulfillment center," which is really just double-speak for "giant warehouse full of dildos and wage slaves." Amazon Prime Now will be delivering items no one actually needs up until 11:59 on Christmas Eve. An Amazon PR person mentioned LaCroix at least twice, and said that the Amazon system "is actually really efficient on the backend."

And the Humans Who Work There? Those are called "pickers," and they run around the warehouse getting you your stupid dildos and LaCroix. "That's fascinating," Geekwire reporter Monica Nickelsburg said.

If You Even Think About Ordering a Pack of LaCroix at 11 p.m. on Christmas Eve: Read this piece on what it's actually like to work inside an online shipping warehouse by human rights reporter Mac McClelland. If that doesn't deter you, you deserve a dildo made out of coal.

J34 is the third endangered Southern Resident Killer Whale to die this year. Tory Kallman/Shutterstock

A Southern Resident Orca Died of Blunt Force Trauma: The Canadian Department of Fisheries and Oceans determined this to be the cause of death for J34, an 18-year-old male orca who was found dead about 40 miles off the coast of British Columbia.

Is The Nutcracker Racist? Local advocates take issue with the depiction of "Chinese tea" and "Arabian coffee" in the show. “These images turn into stereotypes that show Chinese as sort of these one dimensional characters,” Jaqueline Wu told KING 5.

And YOU Guys Told Me I Needed to Get Laid Because I Said I Hated The Nutcracker: Screw you, Slog commenters. I was right. And I got laid.

Washington's Four "Faithless" Electors Got Fined $1,000: Listen to an interview Eli Sanders did with one of these Hamilton electors last week.

Recently Filed Court Docs Say King County Sheriff Told Investigators to Ignore a Colleague's Rape Accusation Against Him: The Seattle Times' Lewis Kamb broke the story about new accusations discovered in an ongoing lawsuit against the King County Sheriff's Office. "The woman — a former sheriff’s deputy — reported the alleged 2002 rape to the FBI in June, and a detective with the Internal Investigations Unit later became aware of her claim when an FBI agent inquired about it," Kamb writes. Read more here.

Three Hotel Lobby Groups Sue Seattle Over Measure to Protect Seattle Hotel Workers from Sexual Harassment: "The American Hotel and Lodging Association, the Washington Hospitality Association and the Seattle Hotel Association filed the lawsuit in King County Superior Court on Monday," KNKX reports. Ana Sofia wrote about the proposed initiative here.

Don't murder me and put a photo of my corpse on your Facebook wall, please. IP Photo/Shutterstock

State Says Man Horny for Killing Got Busted for Cougar Pics: The State Department of Fish and Wildlife claims they nabbed a guy who posted a picture of a dead cougar on his Facebook page without getting the proper licensing for a big game kill. The suspect, who already has a 2012 conviction for killing an elk without the proper permit, pleaded not guilty to the state charges.

Berlin Rampage Suspect Killed in Shootout with Italian Authorities: The New York Times has the story: "Anis Amri, the chief suspect in the deadly terrorist attack on a Christmas market in Berlin this week, was killed by the police in a shootout outside Milan around 3 a.m. Friday, ending a brief but intense manhunt across Europe, Italian officials announced."