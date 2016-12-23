Our Favorite Stories of 2016: The Audition

Sydney Brownstone's feature "The Audition" is one of our staffers' favorite stories of 2016. The piece exposed an alleged porn audition scam by Seattle tech journalist Matt Hickey. Since her report came out, Hickey has been charged with three counts of rape and is now facing a civil suit from the state attorney general. The story is republished below.

First the women received a friend request. Then a message.

"heya!"

"ahoy!"

"oh hi!"

"hi hi hi!"

They didn't know the person adding them on Facebook. According to her Facebook profile, she was "Deja Stwalley," and her photo showed a youngish blonde woman in a blue romper. Stwalley claimed she was a recruiter for indie porn studios.