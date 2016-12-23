Ed Murray For The Resistance

BBC Newshour interviewed our mayor about how Seattle—and other American cities—plan to resist Trump. Can we pay Murray a compliment here on Slog? Or will the Internet burn to the ground? Dunno! Let's risk it! Our mayor spoke movingly and eloquently about our undocumented friends, neighbors, and coworkers. Listen. (Next up, if the Internet doesn't burn to the ground, I'm gonna say something nice about Macklemore.)

UPDATE: I got away with complimenting Murray on Slog. So here goes...

I really liked this Macklemore & Ryan Lewis video.