Here Are Five Non-Star Wars-Related Clips of Carrie Fisher Being Excellent

Hear me, Carrie? Hold together.

As long as we're all silently fretting over the health of the mighty Carrie Fisher, here are a few scenes of her being good in films that aren't Star Wars-related. Though her greatest achievements have been as a writer (please revisit the massively underrated novel and film Postcards from the Edge), her work as an actor has been underrated and overshadowed by the iconic nature of Princess Leia—and, consequently, her role in the heroic and erotic consciousness of a generation or three. The one clip I most wanted to embed was of her singing the opening bars of Jerome Kern and Dorothy Fields's "The Way You Look Tonight," from Hannah and Her Sisters, but YouTube blew it. Luckily, there was a surprise clip of Fisher singing with the Plastic Ono Band. WHICH MEANS SHE WILL BE FINE AND CHRISTMAS WON'T HAVE TO BE CANCELLED.

(Also, a couple of her most memorable bits—in The Blues Brothers and, uh, Under the Rainbow—have what you might call relevancy issues, sooooooooo...)