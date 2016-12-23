Have You Been Here Less Than a Year? Take Our New To Town Survey

Cover art by JAMES YAMASAKI scientificdog.com/wordpress/ JAMES YAMASAKI

We have a New To Town issue coming out on January 18. Normally, us jaded old timers dispense with advice to those of you fresh to Seattle and give you our tips and tricks. But, we thought we'd turn the tables ask people who've lived in Seattle less than a year what they would tell people who have just moved here. (And there's a lot of people moving here, about 15,000 a year)

We'd like to know about you and what you think makes Seattle great, and we'll publish the answers in our New To Town issue. Take our survey:

Loading...

If you could answer them, that would be great! Because we have no idea what it feels like to be new anymore. Not sure if you've heard, but we've been here for 25 years.