The Morning News: Seattle Stabbings, George Michael's Last Christmas

And now back to your regularly scheduled program: Violence, Death, and Shopping. Nadiia Gerbish / Shutterstock.com

Violence Doesn't Take a Holiday: At a home for cancer patients in South Lake Union, an unknown man stabbed a woman in the neck on Christmas Day. The evening before, some teens got in a fight at Alderwood mall, and one of them stabbed a man who tried to intervene. In Chicago, 27 people were shot over the holiday weekend. Seven aren't coming home.

*Shuffles Papers* Uhhh, In Other News, Santa Delivered 7-billion Presents This Year: So says, NORAD, but are you really going to trust a government institution that uses blimps to spy on people? Blimps.

Looks Like St. Nick Skipped Over the House of the 12th Man: Seahawks lost to the Arizona Cardinals, 34-31 on Christmas Eve. Spike Friedman via Earl Thomas has the deets of the heartbreaking loss.

But Christmas Is Yesterday's News. It's Boxing Day, Motherfuckers: The UK's Black Friday + Sunday Football, but with a vaguely philanthropic bent. The holiday takes its name from the "box" or gift you're supposed to give to people who work in the service industry. So if you're feeling especially British (or Canadian, or Australian) today, then tip your barista/delivery person/server an extra couple bucks.

Iran Plays Hardball with Boeing Over Massive Purchase: According to the Seattle Times, Iran was planning to buy 80 planes for $16.8 billion, but then they saw their options and were like "Nah, we're only paying half."

Bask in a Vision of Hyperloop Life: Students at UW are toying around with this dreamworld transportation system, a series of tubes invented by Trump advisor Elon Musk.

R.I.P. George Michael. You inspired many and your music will live on in the hearts of the community. You will be sorely missed x pic.twitter.com/tjXqkArahj

— Stonewall (@stonewalluk) December 25, 2016

George Michael Died of Heart Failure: Wham! frontman. Father figure. Preacher. Teacher. Gay icon. He was 53 years old. Rolling Stone has a list of 20 songs you want to hear right now. Go listen.

George Takei Somehow Pulls Off Appropriately Reverent George Michael Puns:



Rest with the glittering stars, George Michael. You've found your Freedom, your Faith. It was your Last Christmas, and we shall miss you.

— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 25, 2016

Carrie Fisher's Still okay though: Following a heart attack mid-heaven, she remains in stable condition.

Conservatives Cuck the Mainstream Media: Pill-popping windbag Rush Limbaugh and other right-wingers have appropriated the term "fake news" and are using it to describe actual news because they love this country and respect its institutions.

Russian Military Plane Crashes into the Black Sea: The plane was en route to Syria, according to BBC, but instead of carrying bombs it was carrying one of the world's great men's choirs, the Alexandrov Ensemble, in addition to nine reporters. The choir was due to preform for Russian soldiers stationed in the region. All told, the crash took 92 people. Russia suspects "a pilot error or a technical fault—not terrorism."

Start the Following Video of a Panda Wrestling a Decapitated Snowman at :45 and Just Let it Happen to You: This is a story of ancient adversaries. (Snow)man vs. nature. Jacob vs. the angel. The part at 2:27 where it's just flinging snow in frustration at itself and at the nothingness is exactly how we all feel this morning.