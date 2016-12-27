Have You Ever Tried Ringing In the New Year at a Casino? Just an Idea

VISTA Kwan Won fires up bananas Foster tableside. Trevor Lott

What I do and don't regret about a recent trip to Vista, Snoqualmie Casino's restaurant:

I regret that I'd never visited one of our state's Native American gambling establishments until a few weeks ago. Despite having lived in Washington my entire life, despite the ubiquitous casino ads featuring well-dressed, impossibly happy white people cavorting in an atmosphere of bedazzled luxury, casinos have always seemed like the pastime of the suburban working class, a population that us city slickers are apparently dangerously out of touch with.

I regret navigating Highway 202 in the midst of an exceptionally eerie fog. I regret driving in general, because of what fossil fuels are doing to the environment, but especially driving in the age of aggressively bright headlights. Why do you need so many lumens that you render the tiny, twisty, two-lane highway completely impossible for oncoming drivers to see even with your brights off? Eventually, my 1987 Jeep Comanche emerged into the casino's massive, brightly lit valet area.