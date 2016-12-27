The Morning News: Seattle Home Prices Rise (Again), Police Union Crusades Against Black Lives Matter Shirts

These Seattle teachers obviously didn't get their BLM gear from Walmart. COURTESY OF JESSE HAGOPIAN



A Typical House in Seattle Costs 10.7 Percent More Than It Did Last Year: For the second month in a row, Seattle home prices have increased more than any other city in the nation. According to KOMO, that 10+ percent number is "more than double the national average." The Seattle Times provides some historical perspective: "In Greater Seattle, home costs have increased 59 percent since bottoming out in 2012, and are up 7 percent compared to the old high in 2007, before the housing bubble popped."

Police Union Tells Amazon and Walmart to Stop Selling Black Lives Matter Merch: The Fraternal Order of Police has sent letters asking that CEOs C. Douglas McMillon and Jeff Bezos stop facilitating the sale of what they consider racially divisive shirts. Like ignorant cowards, Walmart decided to stop selling the Bulletproof merchandise. On Walmart's website, you can still buy a racist motorcycle helmet and a vast array of Blue Lives Matter paraphernalia. So, for Walmart, only people who support black lives create racial divisions.

In Other Seattle-area Mega-Business News: You can get a free "tall espresso" from 1:00-2:00pm today at Starbucks stores in Bothell, Edmonds, Issaquah, Silverdale, Tacoma, and Yakima. So there ya go, people with cars.

But Be Careful on them Passes: Heavy snow. Looking like more of the same all week. Get your chains on and drive the safe ways.

Verizon and T-Mobile Move in on Mount Rainier: The companies have "applied for right-of-way permits to install telecommunications equipment on the visitor center at Paradise," says KOMO. They won't build any towers, and "antennas would be located below the roofline of the visitor's center." I have Googled "do cell phone antennae poison blueberries" and have received no helpful results. So long as that remains true, I welcome this news. More safety on mountains is a good thing. People who can't stop themselves from checking their phone as they explore the glory of the wilderness can always just leave it back at the house.

The President-Elect Keeps Misspelling Stuff On Twitter: While falsely claiming that all of the money the Trump Foundation raised 1) went to charities and 2) wasn't reported by the media, Trump misspelled the word "received." In fact, Trump used foundation money to pay for his private business's legal fees, to buy off Pam Bondi in order to prevent an investigation into his allegedly fraudulent university, and, of course, to buy a six-foot-tall painting of himself. Moreover, the foundation admitted to "self-dealing" in November. Trump's misleading statements and his abuse of language are not unpresidented. Joking aside, forgetting the "i" before "e" rule on Twitter might not seem like it matters, but everything matters, if only because nothing matters to him. One of the great bloodless victims of the 2016 election is the English language, and he's going to keep trying to kill it 'til it's dead. We must resist even this. After all, a typo maybe precipitated the Russian hacks. A typo could result in nuclear war.

I gave millions of dollars to DJT Foundation, raised or recieved millions more, ALL of which is given to charity, and media won't report!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2016

Of Course, All of This Comes As Trump Tries To Close Down His Foundation: Which he can't do right now because the New York attorney general is investigating it for fraud.

Ceiling-shattering Astronomer Vera Rubin Died of Natural Causes: She figured out that dark matter exists by studying the rotation of galaxies. What did you ever do?

I'm Still Not Done Thinking About George Michael: At a Christmas party on Sunday, Dan pointed out that Michael ingeniously appropriated the Republican pro-life slogan "CHOOSE LIFE" in the service of raising awareness for the AIDS crisis. Using an opponents' language against them WHILE shoving an earworm in their brains is smart and meaningful, and I'd love to see more actually brilliant moments of cultural pushback against Trump. As my colleague Sean Nelson argues, this SNL/Drumpf/Cheeto Jesus shit ain't cutting it.

Kwanzaa Started Yesterday and Continues Through the Week: The holiday turns 50 this year. Each day celebrates a different principle, and today's principle is Kujichagulia, which means Self-Determination.